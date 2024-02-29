Ericsson (ERIC) Partners T-Mobile for Advanced 5G Connectivity

Ericsson ERIC recently collaborated with T-Mobile TMUS to bolster the growing need for remote work culture. It has been anticipated that about 22% of the American workforce, which equates to 32.6 million employees, will be working remotely by 2025. Per the agreement, T-Mobile will deploy connectivity backed by Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities for Ericsson employees’ 5G laptops.



Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a national wireless service provider offering mobile voice, messaging and data services in the postpaid, prepaid and wholesale markets. The company is extensively deploying 5G and 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks. T-Mobile’s business largely depends on its “Un-carrier Value Proposition,” which aims to enhance customer satisfaction by providing the latest products at cheaper rates and uncomplicated terms of conditions.



With 5G laptops in its Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network (EVCN) pilot in the United States, Ericsson aims to address the security concerns of enterprise IT teams and employees. The initiative is likely to mitigate fraudulent activities and enhance cybersecurity for corporate employees working remotely. T-Mobile’s best-in-class SASE solution, along with T-SIMsecure, delivered through T-Mobile’s Security Slice, is likely to give an edge to Ericsson’s EVCN solution.



The integration of the tech giants is likely to accelerate employee satisfaction and increase productivity while operating from a hybrid setup. Through eSIM profile activation, 5G laptops can be automatically connected to the TMUS network, ensuring a seamless flow of work and safety against cyber threats. With the ground-breaking deal, Ericsson is expected to shape the evolution of digitalization and a flexible work environment in the near future.



The multi-faceted collaboration with America’s most awarded 5G network provider is likely to place Ericsson at the forefront of the wireless equipment market. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The company is likely to ink similar contracts in the future to strengthen its position in the operating sector by elevating its technological capabilities and reliability. It currently has 158 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 67 countries.

