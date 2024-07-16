Ericsson (ERIC) & OPPO Ink Multi-Year Cross License Agreement

Ericsson ERIC recently announced a multi-year global patent cross license agreement with OPPO. Per the contract, OPPO, a leading smartphone vendor with a strong presence in global markets, including developing countries, will pay royalties to Ericsson.



The multi-faceted agreement involves the exchange of licenses for patents that are crucial for the functioning of cellular technologies, including 5G. It ensures that both companies can continue to produce unique products that adhere to global cellular standards without infringing on each other's patents.



This type of agreement is prevalent in the industry, where companies offer products that utilize cellular standards, such as 3GPP, require license agreements from patent holders to avoid infringement and compensate the latter for their R&D investments.



Ericsson noted that the benefit from this transaction has been reflected in its second-quarter 2024 results.



In addition to the patent cross license, Ericsson and OPPO will team up on multiple 5G-related projects. These projects include device testing, customer engagements and marketing activities, among others.



Ericsson has been a major contributor to 3GPP and the development of global mobile standards for decades. The company holds over 60,000 granted patents and invests more than SEK 45 billion annually in R&D. This investment solidifies Ericsson's position as a leading 5G vendor. It also strengthens the value of its patent portfolio.



Stockholm, Sweden-based Ericsson is one of the leading providers of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions. As part of its restructuring plans, the company has reorganized its operations into four segments effective third-quarter 2022, namely Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise and Other.



The company is making efforts to augment its 5G footprint across potential markets. Recently, it joined forces with telecom giant Vodafone to implement Ericsson’s Interleaved AIR 3218 antenna solution in Germany, planning to install more than 500 systems across the country by the end of 2026.



In the last reported quarter, Ericsson’s revenues fell 7% year over year to SEK 59.8 billion ($5.59 billion) owing to sluggish demand trends in the Networks segment amid healthy sales in the Enterprise, Cloud Software and Services segment. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.74%.



The stock has gained 31.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 47.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

