Ericsson (ERIC) Modernizes Networks With New Programmability Tool

Ericsson ERIC recently unveiled a trailblazing network programmability tool — 5G Core Policy Studio — that aims to modernize network services while aiding communications service providers (CSPs) with centralized management of end-to-end 5G core network policies. Network policies are a set of guidelines that regulate the behavior of users, devices and applications in the network. It is also helpful in making policy decisions on a real-time basis.



At a time when providing differentiated services in a dynamic telecommunications industry has become a challenge amid rapid technological shifts, this software solution comes as a boon to enable CSPs to configure advanced services for businesses and consumers within network slices. Markedly, these services are specifically designed to cater to the personalized needs of different end users.



As a 5G RAN vendor for several companies, the Swedish telco equipment maker has been leaving no stone unturned to develop its best-in-class capabilities in communications solutions while enhancing revenues on the back of its technological prowess. Majority of the industries are shifting toward automated operations for addressing business and mission-critical needs, and Ericsson’s 5G Core Policy Studio aptly serves the purpose.



Particularly designed to simplify the programmability task for multiple network policies, the 5G Core Policy Studio is seamlessly incorporated with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core platform that optimizes 5G footprint and allows service providers to expand offerings to tap lucrative business opportunities with increased network security. The network tool allows CSPs to design innovative services in a faster and cost-efficient manner.



Further, it reduces the configuration time on the back of a single graphical user interface. As a result, connectivity services can be managed on a real-time basis with shorter time-to-market. The platform is also known for reducing complexities in network policy management with 70% savings in operating expenditures for a smooth network operation.



Most importantly, 5G Core Policy Studio helps network operators to monetize both 4G and 5G services based on the unique combination of various policies and network conditions. This enables CSPs to tap the benefits of enhanced 5G revenues while delivering differentiated services across a wide customer base.



To date, Ericsson has secured 132 commercial 5G agreements with unique communication service providers, of which 76 are publicly announced. Notably, the company is witnessing a healthy momentum in its business, based on the strategy to increase investments in 5G, while enabling new use cases in IoT and Big Data.



Moreover, investments in research and development have established it as a leader in 5G. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well, backed by a strong intellectual property rights portfolio. Such optimistic industry trends are expected to bode well for Ericsson in the long run.



Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 28.9%. The stock has soared 81.3% compared with industry’s growth of 81.1% in the past year.





