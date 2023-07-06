Ericsson (ERIC) Launches Cloud RAN Technology for Commercial 5G

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that its Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) technology will be deployed in Telstra’s live 5G commercial network. Telstra, a prominent telecommunications company in Australia, is the first carrier in the world to leverage Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS) for Cloud RAN in live commercial 5G.



Cloud RAN enriches communication service providers with necessary provisions to ensure faster service delivery and greater scalability to match dynamic customer requirements. The CNIS offers efficient hardware management for Cloud Infrastructure. By integrating Cloud RAN into CNIS, Telstra is able to mitigate deployment and operational risks and empower customers with the full power of 5G and ensure low latency and high bandwidth performance.



Cloud RAN technology involves virtualization of the RAN baseband, enabling Telstra to optimize its computational resources more effectively. This optimization results in improved capacity and resiliency. It also enables full automation and orchestration capabilities across the entire network. This is a significant milestone for Telstra as it allows it to roll out new features faster with enhanced network capacity and deliver next-generation 5G services in high-demand areas, large events and seasonal hotspots around the country.



During the deployment, two carrier frequencies, 2600MHz and 3600MHz, migrated to Cloud RAN infrastructure. The enhanced 5G capability will be deployed in Gold Coast, Queensland. Ericsson's cloud-based architecture possesses the capability to deliver the latest advancements in cloud and network standards and build the foundation for future technologies such as 6G.



Ericsson is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company strives to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider with a focused enterprise business.



Courtesy of investments in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness.



The stock has lost 29.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.