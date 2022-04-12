Ericsson (ERIC) & Hillwood to Boost Autonomous Mobility

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that it has partnered with Hillwood, a leading industrial and commercial real estate developer in the United States, to boost autonomous mobility.



Ericsson is a technology partner to automakers, connectivity providers and hyperscalers. ERIC and Hillwood have a shared vision for connected mobility to make transportation safer and sustainable.



Ericsson Routes is an incubation unit within Ericsson to broaden services to the automotive industry. It is an Ericsson ONE project. Ericsson ONE is the company’s accelerator for internal growth businesses.



Autonomous vehicle companies in the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) will significantly benefit from 4G and 5G connectivity for their operations through Ericsson Routes.



The AllianceTexas MIZ is an ecosystem that allows mobility visionaries access to resources and partnerships to test and commercialize the latest technologies.



Thanks to Ericsson Routes, Hillwood’s customers will now have cutting-edge services to advance the mobility industry.



Powered by wireless cellular, Ericsson Routes provides connectivity predictions so that users can have a reliable connection throughout the journey.



Earlier this year, Ericsson Routes was launched in San Francisco to provide a single integration point and a prediction engine for autonomous vehicles across their wireless service providers.



Ericsson Routes will test and expand support for drone connectivity later this year.



Ericsson’s investments in automation, analytics, and AI-driven offerings are supporting 5G and efficiency in service delivery.



The stock has lost 33.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive product portfolio.



ERIC currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Gogo Inc. GOGO is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 25% over the past 60 days.



Gogo delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65%, on average. It has soared 92.5% in the past year.



Nokia NOK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5% over the past 60 days.



Nokia pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 205.2%, on average. It has moved up 28% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 11.5% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.