Ericsson (ERIC) Designs a New Sustainable Packaging Solution

Ericsson ERIC recently unveiled new and sustainable packaging solution for shipping Ericsson Remote Radio products. The company will now be using wood fiber materials for packaging inserts instead of heavily-polluting plastic packaging.

ERIC has come up with two designs that leverage new materials while retaining the high structural integrity need for safe-keeping of products during shipping. The solution was designed in collaboration with two suppliers, Nefab and DS Smith. It will be used for heavy-duty electronic products (weighing between 24-36kg) packaging.

Ericsson adds that these new packaging inserts are fully recyclable. More importantly, it will bring down plastic content of the entire packaging to less than one percent compared with 20% earlier. By applying an anti-abrasion coating to the wood fiber material will aid in easy removal of plastic bag used to cover the product surface. Therefore, the only plastic content will be that tape used to seal the outer package, noted the company.

Ericsson Price and Consensus

Ericsson price-consensus-chart | Ericsson Quote

The new solution is part of the company’s sustainability strategy. It remains focused on circularity as well as using more sustainable materials in the supply chain operations. There has been a global effort is curbing plastic pollution and tackling overall climate change threat. Also, levying of taxes on plastic packaging (especially in India, EU and Canada) is fueling a transition to use of sustainable materials in packaging, added Ericsson.

Ericsson aims to achieve Net Zero across the company's entire value chain by 2040.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions. It is a leader in telecommunications and is now expanding its role into an Information and Communications Technology solutions provider.

ERIC is well positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business. It acquired Vonage to expand its presence in the wireless enterprise. The acquisition of Cradlepoint has strengthened its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market.

However, declining trends in Networks vertical owing to lower capex spending from North American operators and inventory adjustments are hurting the top line. Ericsson’s cash flow could be significantly impacted by market and customer project adjustments.

Ericsson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 27.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 12.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Salesforce CRM and Adobe ADBE. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 5.1% in the past 60 days to $2.86. BMI’s earnings beat estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 67.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.51, up 0.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.5%.



CRM’s earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average beat being 14.2%. Shares of CRM have rallied 42.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s fiscal 2023 EPS has remained unchanged in the past 60 days at $15.70. ADBE’s earnings outshined estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. Shares of ADBE have jumped 48.4% in the past year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.