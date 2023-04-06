Ericsson (ERIC) Deploys Advanced 5G Network Slicing in Taiwan

Ericsson ERIC recently collaborated with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and TVBS, a Taiwanese television and multimedia company, to broadcast the 21st New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon (WJS Marathon) by leveraging 5G network slicing technology. It was the first instance where 5G network slicing was implemented in Taiwan. It ensured high-performance live streaming with rapid data transmission in real time. Ericsson’s network slicing technology provided greater flexibility to FET, enabling full optimization of the latter’s existing base station to ensure optimum competition coverage and premium experience for the viewers.



5G network slicing brings many opportunities with efficient resource utilization. Demand for network connectivity differs depending on factors such as location, devices and user preferences. Airplane communication systems, home networks, vehicle navigation and online sports streaming all have different connectivity requirements. Ericsson’s network slicing technology with 5G standalone architecture allows multiple virtual network creations based upon a shared physical network infrastructure. This enables operators to optimize bandwidth connectivity and adjust latency and security according to consumer’s needs.



More than 11,000 runners and 300 competitors from 33 countries participated in the WJS Marathon, certified as a "Gold Label” by World Athletics. The successful implementation of Ericsson’s technology in such a high-profile event accentuates the strength of the company’s innovation and will likely lead to further commercial expansion.



Ericsson is witnessing solid demand trends for its 4G and 5G RAN technology that emphasize the strength of its Radio System portfolio and acceptance of its latest innovation among customers. The company is benefiting from solid 5G momentum worldwide. Investments in research and development (R&D) have established it as a leader in 5G. In the Mobile Networks business, Ericsson plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment dubbed Cloud Software and Services.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has recently increased. To maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is a need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. Courtesy of investing in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology, with 60,000 granted patents and more than 100 signed licensing agreements. It is also focused on stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts and investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



The stock has lost 38% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.5%.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.85 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.

