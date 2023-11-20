Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts Cloud RAN Portfolio With Advanced Features

Ericsson ERIC is making rapid advancements toward its multi-cloud strategy, which emphasizes making the Ericsson Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) solution compatible with any cloud environment. The company announced that its Cloud RAN is optimized for Red Hat OpenShift, an industry-leading hybrid cloud application platform. This enhancement enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to deploy their preferred cloud platform, fostering the development of scalable, open and multi-vendor network architectures.



The swift evolution of technology and a mix of legacy systems with modern, cloud-native architectures is making it difficult for service providers to integrate all these diverse sets of technologies seamlessly. This raises compatibility issues and disrupts the efficient functioning of operations. Ericsson's pre-integrated Cloud RAN not only addresses the diverse requirements of CSPs but also streamlines deployment processes, enabling quicker time-to-market at reduced costs.



Leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Red Hat OpenShift offers service providers greater network capacity and power efficiency with improved performance. Moreover, its single-server configuration limits space requirements. Centralized management and straightforward setup are additional benefits. These innovative features enable CSPs to bring revolutionary transitions in their cloud environment, deliver long-term value and maximize return on investments.



The recent developments are built upon a longstanding business collaboration between Ericsson and Red Hat, which spans core networks, network management and Cloud RAN. Two enterprises are committed to leveraging their combined expertise to develop state-of-the-art solutions that accelerate network transformations.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. To maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a consistent need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



ERIC focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 155 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 66 countries.



The stock has lost 18.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.9%.



Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

