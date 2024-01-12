Ericsson (ERIC) Boosts Billing System for ODIDO Mobile Network

Ericsson ERIC announced that ODIDO, the leading mobile phone company in the Netherlands, has opted to deploy Ericsson’s billing system for its mobile virtual network offering. In this venture, Ericsson collaborated with Wipro Limited WIT.



Along with solid cloud expertise, Wipro boasts extensive telco domain knowledge, which was essential to migrating all subscribers to the upgraded billing system. Wipro worked in close collaboration with Ericsson through the whole process, which included application design, development, end-to-end testing, deployment and seamless migration from the legacy system.



Ericsson billing system, hosted in AWS, is a convergent billing solution that offers a low-risk and efficient way to capture and secure revenue streams. Owing to its high configurability, it can effectively match the end-to-end requirements of entry-level service providers, as well as complex IT landscapes that boast a large subscriber base.



ODIDO’s long-term strategic aim is to move toward a unified BSS (Business Support System) and integrate a cloud-native architecture to simplify its IT landscape. The incorporation of Ericsson’s billing infrastructure is a significant stride toward that direction. All the subscribers of ODIDO's virtual mobile network brand, Ben, were successfully transitioned to the new billing system without any operational glitches.



Owing to this seamless transition, Ben’s subscribers can now enjoy 100% automation billing features with enhanced scalability that ensures a premium service experience. Additionally, owing to its flexible nature, the billing system acts as a driver for joint efforts. It allows other system integrators to effortlessly blend into the service provider’s existing IT framework.



Alongside supporting all telecommunication technologies and global standards, the billing solution supports a wide range of communication service providers, including mobile, fixed-line, broadband and more. The open architecture of the solution enables the in-house development of a wide array of configurations. This significantly bolsters self-sufficiency by reducing reliance on system integrators.

The one-stop solution for billing, charging and convergent business operations significantly reduces the number of systems required in the whole procedure. These out-of-the-box functionalities and extensive configurability optimize system performance and immensely lower the total cost of ownership. The collaboration with Wipro for Ben’s upgraded billing system is likely to generate incremental revenues for Ericsson.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. To maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a consistent need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



ERIC focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 157 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 66 countries.



The stock has gained 1.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.24%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.29%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wipro Limited (WIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.