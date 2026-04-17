Ericsson Board Approves Up To SEK 15 Bln Buyback Of Class B Shares

(RTTNews) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC, ERICb.ST, ERIC_A.ST, ERCB.DE, ERIBR.HE), a provider of mobile connectivity solutions, announced that it's Board authorised to repurchase Ordinary Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm under a new program.

The buyback is capped at SEK 15 billion. According to Ericsson, the program will return excess liquidity to shareholders and adjust the capital structure through capital reduction. Repurchased stock will also cover obligations tied to share related incentive programs.

Shares that do not needed for those programs will be put forward for cancellation at the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Trading will be handled by an independent financial investment firm that will decide timing without input from Ericsson.

The company expects purchases to start not earlier than April 23, 2026, and to finish by March 31, 2027. According to the program, Ericsson cannot hold more than 10 percent of its total issued shares at any time during the program.

The price paid must fall within the current trading interval on Nasdaq Stockholm, defined as between the highest purchase price and the lowest selling price at that moment.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Ericsson were losing 9.37 percent in overnight trading at $11.02, after closing Thursday's regular trading 2.44 percent higher at $12.16

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