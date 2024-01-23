Ericsson Appoints Lars Sandstrom As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that it appointed Lars Sandstrom as its new Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, and Head of Group Function Finance. He will replace Carl Mellander, whose departure Ericsson announced in April 2023. Sandstrom will join Ericsson on April 1, 2024, and will be based in Sweden.

Lars Sandstrom is currently Chief Financial Officer and member of the executive team at Getinge. He has been with Getinge since 2017. He has previously held several senior positions at AB Volvo, Scania and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.

In April 2023 Ericsson said that Carl Mellander would step down after having been with Ericsson for over 25 years and a member of the company's Executive Team since 2016. Mellander will leave Ericsson at the end of the first quarter 2024.

