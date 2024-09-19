ERIC's Vonage Partners With CRM to Boost Customer Service: Stock to Gain?

Vonage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ERIC, recently joined Salesforce Inc’s CRM Bring Your Own Channel for Contact Center as a Service (BYOC for CCaaS) pilot program.



The BYOC for CCaaS program will enable users of Vonage Premier for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice to incorporate Vonage’s omnichannel and AI-powered features into their existing contact center solutions while also utilizing Salesforce’s Live Agent Assist and Analytics.



This integration is expected to facilitate communication across various channels, including voice, chat and social messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Also, this integration is likely to improve resolution times and create a more personalized customer experience that drives engagement and agent efficiency.



Vonage can also integrate its own Vonage Communications APIs to power pre-built programmable capabilities across the channels directly within the contact center, consolidating functionalities on one platform. The combined Salesforce and Vonage interface is expected to improve efficiency by reducing the need for agents and supervisors to switch between applications and screens.



Additionally, Vonage’s integration with Workforce Engagement Management solutions from industry leaders will likely ensure that planning, scheduling and management of the contact center workforce are optimized.

Will ERIC Stock Benefit From This Collaboration?

Vonage provides a wide range of speech and verification-capable communications APIs in addition to a low-code, programmable component portfolio with AI capabilities that streamline and leverage application development. In 2023, Ericsson witnessed solid revenue growth in its Enterprise segment, driven by the acquired Vonage businesses that underscore the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the wireless equipment market.



As businesses face rising demand for enhanced customer experiences, the collaboration between Vonage and Salesforce aims to harness the full potential of AI and advanced communication technologies for seamless interactions across multiple communication channels. This integrated platform aims to provide agents with a comprehensive view of customer information and knowledge bases within a single user interface, thereby shaping the future of contact centers.



Furthermore, the initiative positions Vonage as one of the first contact center providers to join the Salesforce pilot program for its Service Cloud Voice offering with an omnichannel solution. These advancements will likely generate incremental demands for Vonage leading to higher revenues for Ericsson. Improving financial performance is likely to propel Ericsson’s stock upward.

ERIC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have lost 42.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 48.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive suite of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.