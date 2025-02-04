ERIC to Upgrade Ooredoo's Network System: Will the Stock Benefit?

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that Ooredoo Qatar has opted to deploy its latest radio access network (RAN) and microwave backhaul solutions to upgrade the latter’s network infrastructure. This deployment by Qatar's leading telecommunications service provider aims to significantly enhance network performance and reliability, providing users with a superior telecommunications experience.

Digging Deep Into ERIC-Ooredoo Deal

Ericsson’s comprehensive offering includes equipment from its state-of-the-art industry-leading 5G Advanced software portfolio, a crucial enabler of high-performing programmable networks. By integrating AI-powered RAN, intent-driven RAN, and Service-aware RAN, the portfolio enables the customization of networks to meet specific needs.



The collaboration will see Ericsson deploy a range of high-performance RAN products, including Massive MIMO radios and cutting-edge microwave backhaul technology like MINI-LINK with carrier aggregation. Powered by Ericsson Silicon, the energy-efficient Massive MIMO portfolio offers a range of antenna integrated radios for optimal 5G performance and capacity.



Per the deal, Ericsson will also provide a multiband microwave solution. Known for its cost efficiency, the solution combines E-band (70/80 GHz) with traditional frequency bands to enable high-capacity backhaul of up to 25 Gbps. This will enable Ooredoo to extend 5G coverage to remote areas where fiber connections are unavailable.



In addition, the deal covers the nationwide rollout of a new 5G layer using the 2.3 GHz spectrum, with plans to add new sites each year to improve both indoor and outdoor coverage and capacity. Modernization of power systems will further enhance Qatar’s 5G capabilities. Moreover, the collaboration will include refarming the 3G spectrum to improve network efficiency and capacity, along with the introduction of NR 700 for better coverage and mmWave expansions for hotspot areas.



With this investment in technology, Ooredoo aims to strengthen its network capabilities and deliver enhanced 5G experiences to customers while opening up new revenue streams in enterprise services, including network sharing and mission-critical applications.

Does ERIC Stand to Gain From the Collaboration?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G.



Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. With this successful deployment, Ericsson has highlighted the future possibilities of the 5G network, paving the way for a new era of advanced, flexible and customizable network services. This development not only boosts the telecom sector's capabilities but also lays the foundation for the digitization of businesses and communities, helping drive Qatar’s 5G ecosystem forward.



These developments are expected to generate incremental demand for Ericsson’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

ERIC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 40.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERIC’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Its effective management of a strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.



IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for the fields of human resources and finance management. The company's cloud-based platform makes it simpler for businesses to offer analytical insights and decision support by integrating finance and human resources into a single system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.