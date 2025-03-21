Bitcoin Magazine



Eric Trump Joins Metaplanet’s Board of Advisers

Metaplanet, Japan’s largest corporate bitcoin holder, has appointed Eric Trump to its newly formed strategic board of advisers. The move aims to advance Metaplanet’s bitcoin adoption mission as bitcoin gains mainstream traction.

Metaplanet announced the move on Friday, stating that Trump’s expertise and passion for bitcoin will help drive the company’s goals. As the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Eric Trump has emerged as an influential voice supporting the growth bitcoin and the crypto industry.

JUST IN: Japanese public company Metaplanet appoints Eric Trump as a strategic advisor to help drive Bitcoin adoption. pic.twitter.com/9UnAFzF5Ty — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 21, 2025

The advisory board will also include other high-profile figures yet to be named, according to Metaplanet. The focus will be bringing together leaders in business, politics and technology to further bitcoin’s acceptance globally.

Metaplanet Representative Director Simon Gerovich welcomed Trump’s appointment, emphasizing his business acumen and enthusiasm for the bitcoin community. Gerovich said, “His business expertise and passion for BTC will help drive our mission forward as we continue building one of the world’s leading Bitcoin Treasury Companies.”

The Tokyo-based company has aggressively accumulated bitcoin reserves, now holding over 3,200 BTC worth approximately $267 million. Earlier in March, Metaplanet purchased 150 additional bitcoins at a value of $12.5 million.

Established in 1999, Metaplanet has shifted its focus to bitcoin investment and advocacy. The company trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and was previously known as Red Planet Japan.

Eric Trump has increasingly backed bitcoin and cryptos. He is involved with World Liberty Financial, a Trump family’s crypto venture. His father, Donald Trump, recently signed an executive order to launch a strategic bitcoin reserve.

With bitcoin going mainstream, Metaplanet is betting on crypto-friendly advisers like Trump to drive institutional adoption. Major corporations adding bitcoin to reserves could accelerate acceptance and solidify bitcoin as a sound corporate asset.

