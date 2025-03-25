ERIC & OneLayer Unveil New Solution for Private Cellular Networks

Ericsson ERIC recently collaborated with OneLayer to introduce an advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA) solution for enterprises. With a focus on automating device onboarding in sectors such as utilities, the solution is designed to modernize infrastructure and maximize the return on investment in private cellular networks.

ERIC’s ZT-ZTNA Solution

The state-of-the-art ZT-ZTNA solution will play a critical role in advancing device visibility, management and security in modern private networks without manual efforts. The system guarantees that only authorized devices can access the network, making the process of SIM provisioning, activation and device fingerprinting more efficient and secure. It will likely enable enterprises to manage device access and protect against emerging threats effectively, helping them deliver better service to millions of customers while achieving sustainability goals.



The solution also bridges the gap between traditional enterprise network management and security systems with modern cellular networks. This advancement will bring tangible business benefits, such as increased growth, higher adoption rates and improved network value. The scalable automation of device and SIM onboarding capabilities further allows task delegation among various teams, reducing bottlenecks and enabling faster device onboarding. This approach fosters the rapid expansion of use cases within private networks, enabling businesses to fully leverage their networks and maximize return on investment.

Increasing Client Base to Drive ERIC’s Performance

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G. The company’s innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations.



Commanding a strong presence in more than 180 countries, Ericsson is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

ERIC Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 53.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 47.4%.



