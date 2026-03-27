Erasca (ERAS) Price Target Increased by 42.72% to 14.99

The average one-year price target for Erasca (NasdaqGS:ERAS) has been revised to $14.99 / share. This is an increase of 42.72% from the prior estimate of $10.51 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.09% from the latest reported closing price of $15.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erasca. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 38.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERAS is 0.19%, an increase of 97.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.30% to 207,191K shares. The put/call ratio of ERAS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 22,729K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 17,857K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 14,502K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 14,159K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,560K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 59.92% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 13,000K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,150K shares , representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 1.29% over the last quarter.

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