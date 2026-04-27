Erasca To Discuss Early Phase 1 Data For Pan-RAS Molecular Glue ERAS-0015

(RTTNews) - Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) will host a conference call and webcast today to discuss preliminary Phase 1 dose-escalation data for ERAS-0015, its investigational pan-RAS molecular glue being developed for patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. The company said early findings suggest a potentially best-in-class profile, with encouraging safety, tolerability, and early signs of anti-tumor activity.

RAS-mutant cancers are among the most common and difficult-to-treat solid tumors. These mutations drive aggressive disease across multiple tumor types, and treatment options remain limited, especially for patients who develop resistance to mutant-selective inhibitors.

Early Phase 1 dose-escalation findings

ERAS-0015 is being evaluated in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial, which is enrolling patients with a range of RAS-mutant solid tumors. According to Erasca, early dose-escalation data showed:

-Favorable safety and tolerability

-Linear, well-behaved pharmacokinetics

-Confirmed and unconfirmed partial responses across multiple tumor types

-Anti-tumor activity observed at doses as low as 8 mg once daily.

The company noted that ERAS-0015 is designed to inhibit both mutant and wild-type RAS variants, potentially preventing resistance mechanisms that limit the durability of current targeted therapies.

ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue designed to shut down RAS signaling across multiple mutations. Preclinical studies have shown favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion properties, supporting its advancement into clinical development.

ERAS has traded between $1.06 and $24.28 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $20.16, down 6.23%.

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