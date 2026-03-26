Erasca CMO's Direct Stake Hit Zero. Her Options Position Didn't

Key Points

20,000 shares of Common Stock were exercised from options and sold on March 4, 2026, yielding a transaction value of ~$301,000 at a weighted average price of $15.04 per share.

The activity represented 100.00% of Shannon's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing direct post-transaction ownership of this share class to zero.

The transaction involved direct ownership only; no indirect holdings or trust entities participated.

Shares sold were converted from options immediately prior to sale.

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Morris Shannon, Chief Medical Officer of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 20,000 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $301,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value ~$301,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.04); post-transaction direct holdings were zero following the transaction.

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

The transaction involved exercising 20,000 options for Common Stock, immediately followed by a sale of the same number of shares.

The transaction involved exercising 20,000 options for Common Stock, immediately followed by a sale of the same number of shares. How did this filing affect Morris Shannon's direct and beneficial ownership?

Direct Common Stock holdings were reduced to zero as a result of this sale, but Shannon continues to hold rights to acquire up to 515,800 shares through stock options, which are not included in direct share ownership until exercised.

Direct Common Stock holdings were reduced to zero as a result of this sale, but Shannon continues to hold rights to acquire up to 515,800 shares through stock options, which are not included in direct share ownership until exercised. What was the impact on overall insider exposure?

While the direct equity position in Common Stock was reset to zero, total beneficial ownership remains high due to substantial outstanding options, maintaining alignment with potential future equity upside.

While the direct equity position in Common Stock was reset to zero, total beneficial ownership remains high due to substantial outstanding options, maintaining alignment with potential future equity upside. How does the transaction compare to prior activity and available capacity?

This is the first open-market sale by Shannon; the full liquidation of direct Common Stock reflects the exhaustion of available shares rather than a discretionary reduction, and remaining equity exposure is now entirely options-based.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 26, 2026) $15.15 Market capitalization $4.71 billion Net income (TTM) -$127.69 million 1-year price change 924%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Erasca’s products include clinical-stage oncology drug candidates targeting the RAS/MAPK pathway, such as ERAS-007 (ERK1/2 inhibitor), ERAS-601 (SHP2 inhibitor), and ERAS-801 (CNS-penetrant EGFR inhibitor).

The company operates a research-driven model focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for cancer, with future revenues expected from drug approvals and licensing agreements.

Its Primary customers are anticipated to be healthcare providers, oncology specialists, and hospital systems treating patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers.

Erasca is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of precision oncology therapeutics for RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company leverages a robust pipeline of targeted drug candidates and deep expertise in molecular oncology to address significant unmet medical needs. With a focused strategy on innovative cancer therapies, Erasca aims to establish a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving oncology market.

What this transaction means for investors

Shannon's direct share count hit zero after this sale — but that's less alarming than it looks. Every share came from a single option exercise under a 10b5-1 trading plan she put in place in June 2024, and the zero balance simply reflects that those were the only direct shares she held. Her 515,800 remaining options keep her exposure to Erasca's future squarely intact.

Morris has been at Erasca since 2022 and brings over 20 years of oncology drug development experience across GSK, AstraZeneca, and G1 Therapeutics. A sector veteran cashing out a small tranche of vested options under a preplanned program isn't a signal — it's routine compensation management.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.