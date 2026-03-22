The Era of AI Agents Has Arrived. 2 Stocks on Track to Win.

Key Points

AI agents are bringing the power of AI into the real world.

Companies that help others deploy agents, as well as those that use agents, should benefit.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already brought us chatbots to answer our questions and helped companies streamline processes and make key decisions. That's set to continue, and now, in addition to that, the era of AI agents has arrived.

This involves AI software analyzing data, taking action, and making adjustments as needed -- so, as you can imagine, this could be used to help humans out in a variety of ways and throughout industries. The market for AI agents is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 45% through 2030, according to consulting firm BCG.

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Let's check out two stocks on track to win as the era of AI agents unfolds.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) already has built an AI empire, selling the world's most sought-after AI chips as well as a broad range of related products, such as networking tools and enterprise software. This has helped the company generate enormous levels of revenue growth over the past few years -- and in the most recent year, revenue reached a record high of $215 billion.

All of this should support an AI agent win, as these agents require chips and other products to power their performance. And customers may drift instinctively to Nvidia due to its market strength and its efforts to help them tailor AI agents to their needs. The company recently introduced NemoClaw, a stack to make it easier and safer to use popular AI agent platform OpenClaw. As a result, Nvidia could become the company AI players turn to first as they consider how to apply OpenClaw to their businesses.

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang told CNBC in an interview this week that he sees OpenClaw as "the next ChatGPT," so Nvidia's involvement here could be an important move.

2. Amazon

As companies build AI agents, many are likely to turn to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), for various needs -- from compute to a complete platform like Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. This is a system that helps customers build and deploy agents and operate them safely at scale.

AWS already has been scoring major victories in AI thanks to its broad range of products and services, and this has helped the business reach an annual revenue run rate of $142 billion. This cloud service provider is the leader globally, positioning it well to gain the attention of AI customers and benefit as this AI agent era gains momentum.

And Amazon also could see its business benefit as a user of AI agents -- they could boost efficiency and keep e-commerce customers coming back. All of this should make this e-commerce and cloud giant a major winner in the era of AI agents.

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Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.