EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II Completes Initial Public Offering, Raising $460 Million on NYSE

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II closed its IPO, raising $460 million by offering 42 million units on the NYSE.

Quiver AI Summary

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II announced the successful closing of its initial public offering, selling 42 million units at $10.00 each, with an additional 4 million units sold due to the underwriter's partial exercise of an over-allotment option, totaling gross proceeds of $460 million. The units, which began trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "EVACU" on July 2, 2025, consist of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. Once separated, the Class A shares and warrants will trade under the ticker symbols "EVAC" and "EVACW," respectively. The offering is described as being made only by means of a prospectus that has been filed with the SEC, and the Company has provided a disclaimer regarding the forward-looking statements included in the release.

Potential Positives

Successful closing of the initial public offering with total gross proceeds of $460 million, indicating strong investor confidence.

Upsizing the offering from 35 million to 42 million units demonstrates increased demand and interest from the market.

Listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “EVACU” enhances visibility and credibility for the company.

The presence of a reputable underwriter, BTIG, LLC, as the sole book-running manager adds to the credibility of the offering.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that there is no assurance the net proceeds from the offering will be used as indicated, which may raise concerns among investors about the management of funds.

The acknowledgment of risks related to the search for an initial business combination may signal potential difficulties in finding suitable acquisitions, possibly affecting investor confidence.

The standard disclaimer about forward-looking statements, while common, could be perceived as a sign of uncertainty regarding future company performance and strategy.

FAQ

What is EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II?

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company aiming to combine with other businesses.

When did EQV Ventures go public?

EQV Ventures began trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “EVACU” on July 2, 2025.

How many units were sold during the IPO?

The company sold 42,000,000 units, upsized from 35,000,000 units, during its initial public offering.

What are the components of each unit?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a redeemable warrant.

Who managed the offering for EQV Ventures?

BTIG, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for EQV Ventures' offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PARK CITY, UTAH, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of the EQV Group, and formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 42,000,000 units, upsized from 35,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit and the sale of an additional 4,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit pursuant to the underwriter’s partial exercise of its over-allotment option. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $460 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.





The Company’s units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “EVACU” on July 2, 2025.





Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbols “EVAC” and “EVACW,” respectively.





BTIG, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street New York, New York 10022, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.





Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 1, 2025.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated or that a search for an initial business combination will be successful.





Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,





www.sec.gov





. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Contacts







IR@eqvventures.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.