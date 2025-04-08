Equity Residential's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $23.7 billion , Equity Residential ( EQR ) is a leading publicly traded multi-family REIT focused on high-quality residential properties in major U.S. cities. Its portfolio includes 311 properties with 84,249 units, a strong presence in established markets, and expansion into Denver, Atlanta, and Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Austin. EQR is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report a normalized FFO of $0.93 per share , which is in line with the results from the same quarter last year. It has met or surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. In Q4 2024, Equity Residential met the consensus NFFO estimate.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast EQR to report an NFFO of $3.97 per share, up 2.1% from $3.89 in fiscal 2024 .

Equity Residential has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) slight gain . The stock has almost aligned with the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLRE ) marginal dip over the same time frame.

Shares of EQR recovered marginally after its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 3 as normalized FFO per share of $1 matched the consensus estimate and rental income of $766.8 million beat expectations. Same-store revenue grew 2.4% year-over-year, and physical occupancy remained strong at 96.1%, slightly above estimates. The company also posted a full-year 2024 normalized FFO of $3.89, alongside 3.7% rental income growth. Optimism was further fueled by 2025 guidance projecting normalized FFO per share of $3.90 - $4 and same-store revenue growth.

Analysts' consensus view on Equity Residential stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and 15 recommend a "Hold." As of writing, EQR is trading below the average analyst price target of $77.77.

