Equity Lifestyle Props's Earnings Outlook

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Equity Lifestyle Props will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Investors in Equity Lifestyle Props are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.15% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Equity Lifestyle Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.76 0.72 0.65 EPS Actual 0.83 0.76 0.72 0.66 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Performance of Equity Lifestyle Props Shares

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Props were trading at $61.75 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Equity Lifestyle Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Equity Lifestyle Props.

Analysts have given Equity Lifestyle Props a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $71.38, indicating a potential 15.6% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Homes 4 Rent, Sun Communities and Invitation Homes, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Homes 4 Rent, with an average 1-year price target of $41.07, suggesting a potential 33.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sun Communities, with an average 1-year price target of $136.3, suggesting a potential 120.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invitation Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $38.94, suggesting a potential 36.94% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for American Homes 4 Rent, Sun Communities and Invitation Homes are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equity Lifestyle Props Neutral 0.19% $193.19M 6.26% American Homes 4 Rent Outperform 8.43% $257.56M 1.54% Sun Communities Neutral 0.24% $239.80M -0.61% Invitation Homes Neutral 4.40% $400.29M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

Equity Lifestyle Props ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Discovering Equity Lifestyle Props: A Closer Look

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 455 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Financial Milestones: Equity Lifestyle Props's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Lifestyle Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.19% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

