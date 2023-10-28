Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties said on October 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of December 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 will receive the payment on January 12, 2024.

At the current share price of $64.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 3.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Lifestyle Properties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.46%, a decrease of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 205,531K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Lifestyle Properties is 76.73. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of 64.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Lifestyle Properties is 1,510MM, an increase of 2.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,872K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,572K shares, representing an increase of 21.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,855K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,122K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Chai Trust Co holds 8,953K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares, representing an increase of 61.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 54.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,453K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,770K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,270K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,184K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, the company owns or has an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.