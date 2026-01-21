Equity Bancshares Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Equity Bancshares (EQBK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.08 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $16.98 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Equity Bancshares reported adjusted earnings of $23.18 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.4% to $63.50 million from $49.47 million last year.

Equity Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.08 Mln. vs. $16.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $63.50 Mln vs. $49.47 Mln last year.

