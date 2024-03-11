Equities Lower Amid Concentration Risk

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

concentration risk!

| "It seems like the topic of mega caps and bubbles comes up in nearly every conversation with investors these days"

-Piper Sandler

| "While performance has been impressive in the mega cap space, we have seen breadth continue to expand." [better economic growth prospects]

-Piper Sandler

| "What we need to see next is broadening in the earnings story. Nearly all of the earnings and margin strength continues to come from the biggest of the big (i.e. Mag 7)."

-Piper Sandler

| hmmm, getting bubbly...food for thought?

| Gold hitting new highs | geopolitical risk, equity market concentration risk, near term inflation risk, commercial real estate a source of risk?

| Flows in equities continue to favor ETFs (passive > active)

| Food for thought:

"For much of observable economic history, China and India had the largest share of global GDP. However this changed in the nineteenth century as Europe and then the US became the most geopolitically powerful."

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities + Oil + Gold LOWER | Dollar HIGHER | TYields MIXED

-CPI data tomorrow!

"Private equity groups globally are sitting on a record 28,000 unsold companies worth more than $3tn, as a sharp slowdown in dealmaking creates a crunch for investors looking to sell assets." -FT

DJ -0.4% S&P500 -0.5% Nasdaq -0.6% R2K -0.8% Cdn TSX -0.4%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.4% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.087%

Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,177, WTI -1%, $77; Brent -1%, $81, Bitcoin $71,704

2) Yields falling and flirting with the psychological 4% level

3) Overall the ISM report suggests the economic conditions are likely to remain resilient but not robust.

4) Job market still strong but cooling as quit rate falling...

labor market risks growing?

5) THIS WEEK:

"The US CPI and retail sales reports will be the key data releases next week.

In Europe, the focus will be on the monthly GDP and labour market indicators in the UK.

Over in Asia, investors will also pay attention to the 1-yr MLF rate announcement

in China as well as signals from wage talks in Japan."

2) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

It isn’t just big tech propelling gains in the stock market anymore - MSN

in the - One of the most infamous trades on Wall Street is roaring back - BBG

on is - Magnificent 7 stocks aren’t too pricey , JPMorgan strategist says- BBG

, JPMorgan strategist says- Bank of Japan leaning toward exiting negative rates in March- RTRS

in March- Japan Q4 GDP revised up to slight expansion, economy avoids recession- RTRS

economy avoids recession- China's consumer prices swing up on seasonal Lunar New Year gains - RTRS

seasonal - China housing chief pledges 'reasonable' aid f or distressed developers- NIKKEI

or distressed developers- Chinese regulators ask large banks to step up support for Vanke- RTRS

to step up support for Vanke- China warns overall pressure on employment yet to ease- RTRS

yet to ease- Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand frenzy intensifies-RTRS

as frenzy Biden's 2024 US government budget is also a campaign pitch-RTRS

is also a China’s big policy meet offers little to excite commodity bulls-BBG

to US mulls blacklisting CXMT to curb China’s chip advance-BBG

Apple to open new Shanghai store as China iPhone sales slump -BBG

as China iPhone sales slump Direct Line boss Adam Winslow bets on tech to repel predators- MONEY

to repel predators- TP ICAP separates data unit following investor pressure- FT

following Kering and EssilorLuxottica among suitors for eyewear maker Marcolin-FT

among suitors for TSMC to win more than $5 billion in grants for US chip plant- BBG

for US chip plant- Delta CEO expects Boeing 737 Max 10 may be delayed until 2027-BBG

may be until Vale CEO to keep job through 2024 as miner seeks successor- BBG

as miner seeks successor- UK-focused retail broker eToro considers New York for IPO -FT

for IPO Foreign heavyweights lob NBIOs for GPG Australia ; auction delayed- AFR

; auction delayed- Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser will have to pull off the restructuring of the century to bring banking empire back to its former glory-NYP

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Hedge funds cut bearish US oil bets to October lows on OPEC move-BBG 2) Aramco sees 'healthy' oil demand growth of 1.5 million b/d this year-PLATTS 3) Aramco sees China demand growing, eyes more investments-RTRS 4) Asian oil demand growth in focus as OPEC+ move carves out supply roadmap-PLATTS 5) Most Aramco buyers get full April volumes but heavy crude supply trimmed, sources say-RTRS 6) The Houthis are schooling us in asymmetric warfare-BBG