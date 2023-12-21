Equities Back up After Large Sell-Off

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.
#marketseverywhere | Global banks see no recession, US companies are more circumspect -RTRS
| markets pricing in aggressive rate cuts -will the Fed be able to keep up? | "futures are now pricing a 92% chance of a cut by March, along with 152bps of cuts in total by the December 2024 meeting" -Deutsche Bank
| Magnificent Seven (Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta) have lagged since the Fed pivot
| AAII Weekly Retail Sentiment: Bullish = highest level since April 2021, neutral fell, and bearish ticked up.
| December crowded trades + investor positioning as per BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey
* source: BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey
| Post Fed pivot performance - led by Small Caps, Energy, Real Estate | defensive stocks have been underperformers...
* source: Factset, produced by Gavin Zaentz
| "Falling inflation and a resilient labor market finally helped drive a large rebound in consumer confidence this month." -Oxford Economics
* source: Oxford Economics
| Economic growth concerns linger as per BofA's latest Fund Manager Survey, also a reason why Fed/central banks shifting gears...
* source: BofA, Global Fund Manager Survey
| “With Trump at roughly 50% in the polls, one could argue that even if two-thirds of DeSantis, Christie, and Ramaswamy voters coalesce behind Haley, which seems like a stretch, it’s still not enough.” -Piper Sandler
* source: Piper Sandler
| The 10YR US Treasury yield... falling on rate cut hopes but markets are aggressively pricing in rate cuts...
* source: CNBC
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
* source: CNBC
| Global stocks have traveled far as a result of central banks fighting inflation but has not gone anywhere over the last 2 years...
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
| disinflation + falling yields = big relief for equities, globally...
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
| by some standards, TYields still low...below 55YR average
* source: John Stoltzfus. Oppenheimer Asset Management
| Government debt levels have been rising... | "If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in 5 years there'd be a shortage of sand." -Milton Friedman
* source: Oxford Economics
| rate cut winners?
* source: BofA, Global Fund Manager Survey
| some post office charts...because why not?
1) KEY TAKEAWAYS
1) Equities + Gold HIGHER / TYields + Oil + Dollar LOWER
DJ +0.8% S&P500 +0.7% Nasdaq +0.8% R2K +1.2% Cdn TSX +0.9%
Stoxx Europe 600 -0.3% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 3.858%
Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,042, WTI -1%, $74; Brent -1%, $79, Bitcoin $43,646
2) "The claims data – along with other recent labor market statistics – are consistent with a job market that is cooling but not freezing" | "Initial jobless claims were little changed in the week ended December 16."
* source: Oxford Economics
3) Broad based sustained earnings recovery needed for a sustained rally | S&P 500 CY2023 earnings preview: <1% growth expected -Factset Insight
* source: Factset Insight
4) 2023 shaping up to be like 1998, only 29% of stocks are outperforming this year...
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
5) excess liquidity in Eurozone by Deutsche Bank | as long as excess liquidity is elevated will it usher in inflation?
* source: Deutsche Bank
6) recession in 2024?
7) THIS WEEK:
-US PCE + personal income + spending data will be key
-Inflation reports in the UK + Japan.
-BoJ decision on Tuesday
-Notable earnings include Nike and Micron.
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS
- Vilified zero-day options blamed by traders for S&P decline-BBG
- Interview with Luis de Guindos, conducted by Ordiz and Jorge Millán-ECB
- Bank of England takes heat for hawkish stance as UK inflation cools-FT
- Gradual easing: RBI cites risk of rise in food prices-IT
- Global banks see no recession, US companies are more circumspect-RTRS
- Cheaper mortgages to ease cost of living pain-LT
- Japan government sees income growth beating inflation next year-BBG
- Exports gain 13 pct during first 20 days of December-YNA
- United States weighs hike in tariffs on Chinese EVs -WSJ-RTRS
- Mainland China sends ‘warning’ ahead of Taiwan’s presidential election-SCMP
- US and UK tighten enforcement of Russian oil price cap-FT
- Exporters explore cargo flights as way out of Red Sea bottleneck-RTRS
- China suspends US$6.5 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina-SCMP
- Americans freed by Venezuela in US prisoner swap land at Texas base-RTRS
- Shanghai, Beijing home sales surge after policy easing-BBG
- China major banks to cut time deposit rates on Friday – sources-RTRS
- Boeing granted key clearance by CAAC to prepare 737 Max aircraft-TAC
- UnitedHealth receives $610 million offer for Brazil unit-BBG
- US considering hiking tariffs on China EVs, solar products, WSJ reports-BBG
- Saudis dial up investors’ interest in BT-LT
- Top ProSieben investor MFE 'sceptical' over strategy as shares slide-RTRS
- Euronext CEO rules out another Allfunds bid in acquisition hunt-RTRS
- Swisscom is weighing bid for Vodafone Italy early next year-BBG
- Gloria Ortiz to replace Dancausa as CEO of Spain's Bankinter-RTRS
Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) US crude, gasoline and distillate stocks rose by more than expected last week-RTRS 2) G7 tightens enforcement of oil price cap amid widespread Russian evasion-NYT 3) Five mln barrels of Russian Sokol oil stuck en route to India - Bloomberg News-RTRS 4) UAE central bank expects oil GDP to grow by 8.1% in 2024, non-oil growth to slow to 4.7% - WAM-RTRS 5) Transatlantic resilience brings peak oil within sight-FT 6) U.S. Gulf coast crude oil exports on track to reach new highs in 2023-RBN 7) How companies are responding to attacks on ships in the Red Sea-RTRS
