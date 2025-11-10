Equitable Holdings's Preferred Stock Series C Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc's 4.30% Dep Share Fix Rate Non-Cumul Perp Prfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: EQH.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.075), with shares changing hands as low as $16.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.16% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, EQH.PRC was trading at a 33.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.72% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH.PRC shares, versus EQH:
Below is a dividend history chart for EQH.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Equitable Holdings Inc's 4.30% Dep Share Fix Rate Non-Cumul Perp Prfd Stock Ser C:
In Monday trading, Equitable Holdings Inc's 4.30% Dep Share Fix Rate Non-Cumul Perp Prfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: EQH.PRC) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EQH) are trading flat.
