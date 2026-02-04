Equitable Holdings Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $202 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $866 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $3.277 billion from $3.615 billion last year.

Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202 Mln. vs. $866 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.277 Bln vs. $3.615 Bln last year.

