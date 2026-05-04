Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported $3.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 billion, representing a surprise of -7.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Retirement - Net flows : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Retirement - Total asset value end of period : $175.68 billion compared to the $176.53 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $175.68 billion compared to the $176.53 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Wealth Management - Advisory net new assets : $2.02 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.02 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth Management - Total Wealth Management ending assets : $131.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.29 billion.

: $131.04 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.29 billion. Revenue- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $669 million compared to the $674.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $669 million compared to the $674.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Investment management, service fees and other income : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other : $525 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $590.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +157.4%.

: $525 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $590.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +157.4%. Revenue- Retirement- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $307 million versus $324.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change.

: $307 million versus $324.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change. Revenue- Retirement- Net investment income (loss) : $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.2%.

: $1.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.2%. Revenue- Retirement- Net derivative gains (losses) : $-6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-3.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $-6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-3.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenue- Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $185 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +117.7%.

: $185 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +117.7%. Revenue- Wealth Management- Net investment income (loss): $3 million compared to the $3.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings here>>>

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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