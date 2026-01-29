EQUITA SIM Upgrades Hera S.p.A. (HRASF)

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, EQUITA SIM upgraded their outlook for Hera S.p.A. (OTCPK:HRASF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.98% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hera S.p.A. is $4.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.90 to a high of $4.44. The average price target represents an increase of 47.98% from its latest reported closing price of $2.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hera S.p.A. is 10,655MM, a decrease of 23.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hera S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 10.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRASF is 0.22%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 144,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 71,934K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,380K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,082K shares , representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRASF by 20.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,089K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,608K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRASF by 8.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,234K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,005K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRASF by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 4,284K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

