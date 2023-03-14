Equino's Board Member Michael Lewis To Resign

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, said that Michael Lewis will resign from his position as member of the board of directors in the company with effect as of 16 March 2023 in order to avoid potential conflict of interests following his appointment as CEO in Uniper SE.

Equinor noted that Lewis' commencement date as CEO in Uniper SE has not yet been announced.

Equinor said it will initiate its search for a new board member, to allow for the corporate assembly to conduct a by-election when the nomination committee's recommendation is ready. Jarle Roth is chair of the nomination committee in Equinor.

