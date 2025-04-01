Equinor Kicks Off Production at Johan Castberg in Barents Sea

Equinor EQNR, the Norwegian energy giant, has commenced production at the Johan Castberg oil field in the Barents Sea, marking a milestone in Norway’s northernmost offshore oil development. The field, expected to produce for 30 years, is a key asset for Equinor and its partners, Var Energi ASA and Petoro AS.

Production at Johan Castberg began on March 31, 2025, with 12 of the 30 planned wells ready for operation. Equinor expects the field to reach plateau production by the second quarter of 2025 while drilling operations will continue until late 2026. The field comprises the Skrugard, Havis, and Drivis discoveries, made between 2011 and 2014, located approximately 100 km north of the Snøhvit field in water depths ranging from 360 to 390 meters.

The Johan Castberg field is developed using a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel tied to a subsea system comprising 30 wells distributed across 10 well templates and two satellite structures. The FPSO has a gross oil production capacity of 220,000 barrels per day (b/d) and a design storage capacity of 1.1 million barrels. The field holds estimated recoverable reserves of 450-650 million barrels of oil.

Equinor and its partners see a significant upside in the Johan Castberg area. Var Energi has highlighted new discoveries being matured into projects, including Johan Castberg Cluster 1, while Cluster 2 is advancing through near-field exploration. An extensive infill drilling program is also being planned. The total additional unrisked recoverable resources in the region are estimated to be in the range of 250-550 million barrels of oil.

Equinor operates the Johan Castberg field with a 46.3% stake, alongside Var Energi (30%) and Petoro (23.7%). The field’s startup strengthens Equinor’s position in the Barents Sea, providing a long-term production source that aligns with Norway’s offshore growth strategy. With expansion opportunities already identified, Johan Castberg is set to play a crucial role in Norway’s upstream oil industry.

