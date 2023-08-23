Equinor Inaugurates World's Largest Floating Wind Farm In Norway

(RTTNews) - Hywind Tampen, one of the world's largest floating offshore wind farm, was inaugurated off Norway's coast by Crown Prince Haakon.

Comprising eleven turbines anchored in depths of up to 300 meters, the facility will be fully operational this month. It's a joint venture spearheaded by Equinor, a key player in fossil fuels, alongside partners such as Var Energi, INPEX Idemitsu, Petoro, Wintershall Dea, and OMV.

Hywind Tampen's significance stretches beyond its 88 MW system capacity. The project cleverly fuels operations at nearby oil and gas fields, aimed at reducing their carbon footprint. The UN's assertion that fossil fuel combustion drives climate change underscores the stakes. At the COP27 summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres grimly warned that the world is on the losing side of the battle against rising emissions.

Hywind Tampen's advent, in the wake of Equinor's pioneering Hywind Scotland, positions floating wind installations as a transformative solution.

