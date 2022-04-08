Equinor (EQNR) to Develop Floating Offshore Wind in Spain

Equinor ASA EQNR entered an agreement with utility company Naturgy Energy Group SA to compete in Spain’s first offshore wind power auction, which is expected to occur in the offshore Canary Islands in 2023.

As part of the auction, the companies will seek opportunities to develop and construct a floating offshore wind project in the country.

Equinor and Naturgy plan to develop renewable assets in Spain, starting with commercial floating wind projects. Naturgy will provide its onshore wind development expertise in Spain. Equinor will utilize its proven abilities in floating offshore wind technology and development.

Equinor has long-standing experience in working with Spain’s offshore supply industry. Major components like floating substructures, the tower and the mooring system for Equinor’s Hywind Scotland floating wind farm were manufactured in Spain. The partnership will benefit from Equinor’s previous activities with floating wind technologies and the Spanish offshore supply industry.

Spain plays a crucial part in the offshore wind supply chain for the rest of Europe. The development of floating wind opens an important opportunity for Spain, enabling it to capitalize on locations away from the coast with excellent wind resources.

The government of Spain intends to transform its energy mix, with plans to develop up to 3 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030. With more than 90% of the Spanish offshore wind areas being deep waters, Spain has an exciting opportunity to lead the way for a new wave of floating offshore wind in Europe.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, Equinor is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of EQNR have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 43.6% compared with the industry's 27.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

