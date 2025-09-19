Equinor (EQNR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.35, changing hands as low as $24.09 per share. Equinor ASA shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQNR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.405 per share, with $28.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.14.

