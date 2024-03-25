Equinor (EQNR) Partners With Optime Subsea for ROCS Deployment

Equinor ASA EQNR, the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, has inked a deal with local subsea solutions provider, Optime Subsea, to supply two remotely operated control systems (ROCS) for deployment at the operator’s Irpa field.

Equinor’s latest agreement with Optime Subsea comes on the heels of a similar procurement just three months ago for the Rosebank field in the west of Shetland, U.K.

As part of the contract, Optime Subsea will manufacture the ROCS systems at its headquarters in Notodden, Norway, and deliver them to Equinor’s offshore base in Sandnessjoen, North Norway, by 2025. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.

One of the ROCS systems will be utilized for a well completion campaign planned for 2026 at Irpa, with the other serving as a backup.

Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, the CEO of Optime Subsea, emphasized the growing adoption of ROCS in well completion operations due to their significantly lower capital and operational expenditure, as well as reduced environmental footprint compared with traditional systems.

Irpa, formerly known as Asterix, is a gas field located approximately 1,350 meters deep in the Norwegian Sea and about 340 kilometers offshore from Bodo, North Norway. It is slated for development as a tie-in to the Aasta Hansteen FPSO.

Optime Subsea’s ROCS technology eliminates the need for umbilicals and topside hydraulic control units, leading to cost savings and reduced deck space. Moreover, it enhances safety by minimizing personnel in the red zone and expedites installation and completion, particularly beneficial for deepwater fields like Irpa.

Trond Lokka, chief innovation officer at Optime Subsea, expressed optimism about the collaborative journey with Equinor, emphasizing the shared commitment to delivering tangible benefits through innovative solutions.

With the deployment of advanced subsea solutions, EQNR aims to optimize operations at Irpa while adhering to stringent safety and environmental standards.

