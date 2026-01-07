Equinor Challenges Government Order Against Empire Wind Construction

Equinor ASA EQNR, a Norwegian integrated energy company, has launched a civil lawsuit seeking legal action against an order from the U.S. Department of the Interior to stop the construction of its Empire Wind offshore wind project. The company has filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Equinor intends to seek a preliminary injunction in the case, which is a temporary order that would permit the company to continue with the construction of the offshore wind project while the litigation process continues.

Recently, the Trump administration has suspended the construction of several large-scale offshore wind projects on the U.S. East Coast, severely affecting offshore wind developers. Per Reuters, the Department of the Interior cited national security concerns as the reason for this decision. This decision marks a major setback for offshore wind developers in the United States, who have faced significant challenges and disruptions to large-scale, billion-dollar projects under the Trump administration.

Equinor has stated that the Empire Wind project is in a critical stage of execution. Therefore, a preliminary injunction is necessary to continue the project as per the schedule. The project is reportedly more than 60% complete, and pausing it at this stage could be highly disruptive, leading to material financial impact. The company has highlighted that the injunction is necessary to keep the project on track and limit the financial consequences if the suspension order remains in place.

Equinor’s Empire Wind project constitutes a large investment in the U.S. energy infrastructure and is being developed with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA”). The suspension order is a major blow to the developers of these projects and the offshore wind industry as well. Such disruptions have mounting consequences for project developers, including delays and cost overruns that could materially hurt project returns.

