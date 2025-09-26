Equinix Unveils Distributed AI Infrastructure to Boost Innovation

Equinix EQIX has announced a groundbreaking Distributed AI infrastructure aimed at powering the next wave of AI innovation, including agentic AI.

This new approach comes in response to the evolving needs of businesses deploying next-generation AI agents, which require a reimagined IT architecture to handle increasing complexity and scale. Unlike traditional applications, these next-generation intelligent systems depend on distributed infrastructure for tasks such as training, inference and managing data sovereignty. Meeting these needs requires a new kind of infrastructure — globally distributed, deeply interconnected and built for performance at scale.

With a fully programmable, AI-optimized network linking more than 270 data centers across 77 markets, Equinix is uniquely positioned to unify these environments across geographies, enabling intelligent systems to operate reliably, securely and everywhere they need to be.

Key Announcements From EQIX's Inaugural AI Summit

A software layer that improves Equinix Fabric, a global interconnection service providing real-time awareness and automation for AI and multicloud workloads. Set to launch in the first quarter of 2026, Fabric Intelligence works in conjunction with AI orchestration tools to automate connectivity decisions, utilizes live telemetry for deep observability and dynamically modifies routing along with segmentation to enhance performance and streamline network operations. By ensuring the network is responsive to workload requirements, Fabric Intelligence assists enterprises in minimizing manual efforts, expediting deployment and maintaining alignment with the scale and speed of AI.

Secondly, Equinix is introducing a global AI Solutions Lab in 20 locations across 10 countries, providing enterprises with a dynamic setting to collaborate with top AI partners. Enterprises can leverage the AI Solutions Lab to engage with the expansive Equinix AI partner ecosystem. This collaboration can assist in mitigating the risks associated with AI adoption, co-innovating solutions and accelerating the transition from concept to operational AI deployment.

Currently recognized as one of the most comprehensive vendor-neutral AI ecosystems in the industry, boasting more than 2,000 partners globally, it facilitates the discoverability and actionability of next-generation AI inferencing services through the new Fabric Intelligence. This initiative grants enterprises access to state-of-the-art technology, including the GroqCloud platform, set to launch in the first quarter of 2026, allowing for direct and private access to advanced inference platforms without the need for custom builds, thereby enabling them to connect and scale AI services more rapidly while ensuring enterprise-grade performance and security.

Equinix's Distributed AI infrastructure allows enterprises to address use cases such as real-time decision-making for predictive maintenance in manufacturing, dynamic retail optimization and accelerated fraud detection in financial services. By providing AI capabilities at the edge and across multiple regions, Equinix supports organizations in running scalable, compliant and low-latency AI workloads wherever needed. These products are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2026.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 1% against the industry’s rise of 0.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are SL Green SLG and Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLG’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 22 cents northward to $6.21 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYM’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 2 cents upward to $1.88 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

