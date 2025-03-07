Is Equinix Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $84.9 billion, Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is a digital infrastructure company. The Redwood City, California-based company’s platform, Equinix, combines a global footprint of International Business Exchange (IBX) and xScale data centers internationally and interconnects foundational infrastructure at software speed.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Equinix fits this criterion perfectly. The company’s solutions include Equinix SmartView, Equinix Smart Hands, and Equinix Smart Build (ESB), which enable the support of customers.

Active Investor:

The data center specialist crumbled 12.3% from its 52-week high of $994.03. In addition, shares of EQIX dropped 11.5% in the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which declined 9% over the same period.

In the long term, EQIX is down 7.5% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX's 6.4% decrease. In addition, shares of EQIX have slipped 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 12.7% increase over the same time period.

EQIX stock has mostly been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. But, the stock has fallen below its 50-day moving average since January.

Shares of Equinix fell 1.3% following its Q4 2024 earnings release on Feb. 12. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $14 million, a sharp decline from the prior year’s $227 million profit, largely due to $233 million in impairment charges that drove operating expenses up 9% to $962 million. Revenue came in at $2.3 billion, missing the analyst estimate, while AFFO per share rose 8.5% year-over-year to $7.92 but still fell short of the consensus. Additionally, Equinix’s full-year 2025 revenue forecast of $9 billion to $9.1 billion disappointed investors, as it came in below analyst expectations.

However, in comparison, rival American Tower Corporation (AMT) outperformed EQIX. AMT shares climbed 12.8% on a YTD basis and edged up marginally over the past 52 weeks.

Despite EQIX’s weak performance, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $1,027.25.

