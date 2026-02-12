Equinix Shares Climb 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) are moving up about 11 percent during Thursday morning trading. The stock movement might be influenced by the company's fourth-quarter reports released on Wednesday, which saw an increase in funds from operations to $625 million from last year's $302 million.

The company's stock is currently trading at $964.57, up 11.18 percent or $97.87, over the previous close of $867.52 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $701.41 and $992.90 in the past one year.

Revenues for the quarter were $2.420 billion, compared to $2.261 billion in the prior year. However, the company's net income declined to $265 million or $2.69 per share, from $374 million or $3.81 per share last year.

