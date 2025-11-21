Equinix Hosts Merck KGaA's HPC at its Data Center in Germany

Equinix, Inc. EQIX has hosted a recently launched high-performance computer (HPC) by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, at its AI-ready data center in Germany. This HPC uses Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with industry-leading liquid cooling technology.

This HPC platform, which is developed by Lenovo and enabled by Equinix, combines private and public cloud infrastructure. This hybrid cloud design allows to scale computing power quickly and efficiently, depending on their needs.

By using this technology, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, can speed up product development in life sciences, streamline drug discovery processes in healthcare and improve the development of new advanced materials for the semiconductor industry in electronics.

Modern scientific discovery depends on massive data volumes and powerful computing models. Equinix plays a vital role in this project by not only hosting, but also providing the core digital foundation needed to support large-scale AI and high-performance computing. AI adoption demands a shift to distributed, specialized infrastructure. Equinix creates a neutral AI ecosystem with globally interconnected, high-performance infrastructure that allows secure training, exchange of data and sovereignty across clouds, partners and regions.

Equinix’s data centers are built for efficiency and performance. More than 100 of its International Business Exchange data centers in more than 45 metros use liquid cooling technology to manage high-performance workloads, while reducing energy use and environmental impact. This advanced setup helps Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, handle increasing computing demands and stay committed to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets.

