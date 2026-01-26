Equinix (EQIX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Equinix (EQIX) closed at $806.35, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

The stock of data center operator has risen by 3.66% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The upcoming earnings release of Equinix will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 11, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.08, up 14.65% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.46 billion, indicating a 9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $38.49 per share and a revenue of $9.26 billion, representing changes of +9.91% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Equinix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Equinix presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Equinix has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.72 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that EQIX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.