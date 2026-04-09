Equillium (EQ) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Equillium (NasdaqCM:EQ) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 296.67% from the latest reported closing price of $1.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equillium. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 21.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQ is 0.28%, an increase of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.15% to 37,113K shares. The put/call ratio of EQ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,862K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 5,608K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,329K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 4,447K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,501K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQ by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.