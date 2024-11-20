News & Insights

Equifax price target lowered to $284 from $305 at Stifel

November 20, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum lowered the firm’s price target on Equifax (EFX) to $284 from $305 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is lowering estimates to reflect less year-over-year EBITDA margin expansion in 2025 based on recent management comments at a conference, while also modestly reducing revenue growth assumptions in Q4 and in 2025 to reflect the recent increase in mortgage rates post the U.S. elections.

