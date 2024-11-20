Equifax price target lowered to $284 from $305 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum lowered the firm’s price target on Equifax (EFX) to $284 from $305 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is lowering estimates to reflect less year-over-year EBITDA margin expansion in 2025 based on recent management comments at a conference, while also modestly reducing revenue growth assumptions in Q4 and in 2025 to reflect the recent increase in mortgage rates post the U.S. elections.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EFX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.