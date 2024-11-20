Equifax price target lowered to $284 from $305 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum lowered the firm’s price target on Equifax (EFX) to $284 from $305 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is lowering estimates to reflect less year-over-year EBITDA margin expansion in 2025 based on recent management comments at a conference, while also modestly reducing revenue growth assumptions in Q4 and in 2025 to reflect the recent increase in mortgage rates post the U.S. elections.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.