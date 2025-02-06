Equifax Issues 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Equifax (EFX) said, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $7.25 to $7.65; and reported revenue in a range of $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $8.74. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.33 to $1.43; and reported revenue in a range of $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $1.82.

"While Equifax continues to execute well against its EFX2027 Strategic Priorities, our 2025 guidance reflects an expectation of an about 12% decline in our 2025 U.S. hard mortgage credit inquiries, compared to down 10% in 2024," said Mark Begor, Equifax CEO.

Net income attributable to Equifax of $174.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 31% compared to $132.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. EPS was $1.39, up from $1.06. Adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $2.12, up 17%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share. Revenue was $1.42 billion, a 7% increase on a reported basis and 9% increase on a local currency basis.

Shares of Equifax are down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.