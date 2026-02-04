Equifax Inc Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $175.8 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $174.0 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $255.0 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.550 billion from $1.419 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175.8 Mln. vs. $174.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.550 Bln vs. $1.419 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.63 To $ 1.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.597 B To $ 1.627 B

