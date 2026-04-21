Equifax Inc Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $171.5 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $133.1 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $225.1 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $1.64 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171.5 Mln. vs. $133.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.64 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.680 B To $ 1.710 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.34 To $ 8.74 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.685 B To $ 6.805 B

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