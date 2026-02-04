Equifax Expects Q1, Annual Results To Improve

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX), a consumer credit reporting agency, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the first quarter and full year.

Commenting on the guidance, the company said: "This reflects an assumption that the U.S. mortgage market is down low single digits in 2026 as well as an assumption that 100% of mortgage credit scores will be FICO Scores."

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, with revenue of $1.597 billion to $1.627 billion.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Equifax had recorded adjusted income of $1.53 per share, with revenue of $1.442 billion.

For fiscal 2026, Equifax projects adjusted profit of $8.30 to $8.70 per share, with revenue of $6.660 billion to $6.780 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded adjusted income of $7.65 per share, with revenue of $6.074 billion.

EFX was up by 0.02% at $175 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

