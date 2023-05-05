Equifax (EFX) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Equifax said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $200.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 1.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.30%, an increase of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 152,231K shares. The put/call ratio of EFX is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equifax is 220.38. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of 200.14.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,281MM, an increase of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,568K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,430K shares, representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 1.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,936K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,025K shares, representing an increase of 43.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 93.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,410K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,938K shares, representing an increase of 33.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 56.59% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,794K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,720K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Equifax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equifax Inc. believes knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax plays an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Its unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

