Equifax Acquires Data-Crédito

(RTTNews) - Equifax (EFX) announced the acquisition of Data-Crédito, consumer credit reporting agency in the Dominican Republic.

Founded in 1998, Data-Crédito provides consumer credit bureau services, analytics and scores.

Data-Crédito is now part of the International business unit at Equifax and will continue to be led by Alberto Adam, Corporate Vice President.

The acquisition is not anticipated to have a material impact on Equifax's 2022 financial results.

